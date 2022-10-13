Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo is in better shape now and “can contribute more” as they gear up to host Omonia in the Europa League tonight at 9pm. Ronaldo scored his 700th club goal in their 2-1 Premier League win last weekend after replacing the injured Anthony Martial off the bench.

And with Martial set to miss tonight’s game with injury, Ten Hag looks set to start Ronaldo, whose strike against Everton was only his second goal of the season, as he has been limited to a benchwarmer in the league. Ten Hag, though, puts his slow start down to the 37-year-old missing pre-season. IMPRESSED: Coach Erik ten Hag But he reckons that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is back in top shape ahead of coach Neil Lennon and Omonia’s Old Trafford visit.

Ten Hag says of his Portuguese ace: “He is getting in better shape now so he can contribute more to the squad and that is good for him. “We have certain demands from players, what we expect in certain positions. “I want to get the best out of him, he’s in better shape now and I’m happy with that.

“At the start, it was the case [lack of fitness], it’s proven once again, no one can miss a pre-season.” With United in second in the group on six points, trailing leaders Real Sociedad by three after three games, Lennon’s winless Omonia is plotting a big shock. The former Leicester and Celtic ace says: “Old Trafford is one of my favourite grounds in the world… I played there in the 90s, when Manchester United were the best team in Europe, you know?