Manchester United legend Roy Keane went in hard on Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag for “showing disrespect” to Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo was named on the bench and watched for the volle 90 minutes as his teammates were ripped apart 6-3 by derby rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Ten Hag has only started the Portuguese veteran once in the Premier League this season – in August’s 4-0 hammering by Brentford. STRONG DEFENCE: Erik ten Hag To Ten Hag’s credit, United were on a four-match winning streak without Ronaldo. But he never called on the goalscoring ace to help turn things around at the Etihad Stadium.

Quizzed why, Ten Hag tells Sky Sports: “I wouldn’t bring him in, because we were 4-0 down, out of respect for Cristiano, for his big career. “And the other thing, there was then the advantage I could bring Antony Martial on. He needs the minutes but I don’t want to point it out.” But former skipper Keane wasn’t buying the Dutchman’s explanation and reckons United should rather let the five-time Ballon d’Or winner leave than bench him.