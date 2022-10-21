Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped from the Manchester United squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge at 6.30pm. Having left Old Trafford before the final whistle was blown in Wednesday night’s 2-0 win over Tottenham after reportedly refusing to go on as a late substitute, coach Erik ten Hag vowed that he would deal with the Portuguese superstar.

And the Dutch boss wysed the 37-year-old wie’s baas by dropping him from his squad for their crunch clash against Graham Potter’s Blues. Ten Hag said after the match: “I was there, I have seen him [walk out], but I didn’t speak with him. “I don’t pay attention today, we deal with that tomorrow.”

GATVOL: United boss Erik ten Hag Dealt with it he did, with the club releasing a statement on Thursday night about Ronaldo’s involvement in Saturday match. The statement reads: “Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea. “The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”