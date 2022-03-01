Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is trying to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

The Russian billionaire is said to be in contact with the Ukrainians and willing to help in negotiations for an end to the bloody invasion by Vladimir Putin, with whom Abramovich is believed to have a close relationship with.

According to PA news agency, Abramovich’s spokesperson says: “I can confirm that Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution, and that he has been trying to help ever since.

“Considering what is at stake, we would ask for your understanding as to why we have not commented on neither the situation as such nor his involvement. Thank you.”

Abramovich on Saturday announced that he had given control of the Blues over to the Chelsea Foundation trustees, a day before they lost Sunday’s League Cup final to Liverpool on penalties.

However, the trustees have not yet agreed to the Russian’s request over “legal” issues.

[email protected]