Brazil’s forward Rodrygo says they cannot be considered favourites to win a record-extending sixth World Cup in Qatar just because of their glittering record, but believes they have all the qualities needed to succeed. Brazil finished top of the Conmebol qualifying group with a superb unbeaten record and six points ahead of Copa America champions Argentina.

And Rodrygo says: “We’re not the big favourites just because we have the five stars on the crest of our jersey. “We’re among the strongest, that’s for sure, but there are other great teams. “In a World Cup there is no single favourite because there are strong teams, but we’re aware that we have a very strong group and we have everything we need to win the World Cup.”