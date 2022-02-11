Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker wants nothing less than beating Baroka and getting to the Nedbank Cup last 16 in tonight’s 6pm clash at the Danie Craven Stadium.

Stellies are back in action after the Afcon break and want to hit the ground running.

With the club currently lying third in the PSL, the Winelanders have high hopes for a great cup run too.

And with new faces like Venezuelan forward Juan Carlos Ortiz and former Black Leopards defensive midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa available, only victory will do for Barker.

He says: “Everyone is looking forward to getting back into action.

“We are all refreshed and keen to implement what we’ve been working on over the break.

“We’re also excited about the new signings who we’ve integrated to the team.”

After beating today’s opponents 1-0 on December 18 last year, Barker adds: “The last time we played Baroka, we didn’t have our best game.

“But we’re at home and we have to be looking at getting into the last 16.”

