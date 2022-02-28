The Paarl Rocks stood firm to topple the Titans on Sunday and take the T20 Challenge crown in Gqeberha in a 15-run victory.

After getting past Western Cape neighbours the Western Province Blitz with a seven-wicket in Friday’s semifinal, they were up against the superstars of the Pretoria union.

Rocks skipper Pieter Malan continued his klipharde form by following up his 57 at the start of the weekend, with a captain’s knock of 71 at the top of the order.

The Proteas opener scored two fours and five maximums in his 56-ball knock as he reached 368 runs in nine matches.

BIG PERFORMER: Pieter Malan

By the time he was caught by Heinrich Klaasen off the bowling of Lizaad Williams, his team were 117/6 as Hardus Viljoen’s 32 off 16 lifted them to a grand total of 138/6.

With Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, Klaasen and young Dewald Brevis in the Titans’ top four the target looked getable.

But at 64/4, Sibonelo Makhanya (37) and Donavon Ferreira (22) had to rebuild 99, before Ferisco Adams ran out the latter and the Titans lost two quick wickets they were 103/7 needing 35 off 28 balls.

The Rocks, though, smelled the blood in the water and tightening up their bowling at the death with Adams (1/14 off two overs) and Imraan Manack (2/14 off four overs), taking the baton from Siyabonga Mahima (2/22 off four) and Viljoen (2/14 off three).

