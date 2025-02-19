SPRINGBOK coach Rassie Erasmus has invited a group of 26 players consisting mainly of overseas-based players to the first virtual Bok alignment camps of the year on 27 March, following the first in-person camp in Cape Town from 10 March. Erasmus along with his assistant coaches and management team will host two virtual sessions on the day – one with the Japanese-based players and the other with the players playing in the northern hemisphere and domestically – to accommodate their respective time zones.

In addition to this group, 56 players have been invited to the Cape Town camp, which will bode well for the team’s preparations for the 2025 season, as well as for the future. A total of 18 World Cup winners have been included in the virtual alignment camp group, with another four capped Boks also in the squad. The only new player in this group is Jonathan Roche, who earns his first invitation to a Bok alignment camp, with the other five locally-based players having either worn the Springbok jersey or been invited to an alignment camp before.

STARTING PREPARATION: Rassie Erasmus Erasmus says: “It is vital for us that all the players on our radar are exposed to our plans and goals for the season, so we intend to replicate our presentations to the group in Cape Town with these players, so everyone is on the same page as we embark on this challenging season. “With a wide group of players invited to the respective alignment camps, we are excited to grow our player base and expose all these individuals to the national structures, as well as to explain what our expectations are of them for the forthcoming season. “Many of these players have won a World Cup before, but we made it clear before the 2023 showpiece in France that we have to continue adapting and improving to remain at the top of our game – not only this season but also as we build toward the 2027 World Cup in Australia.”