Liverpool ace Roberto Firmino is reportedly closing in on a shock move to Italian giants Juventus.
According to the Corriere dello Sport, the Brazilian could follow Sadio Mane out of the door at Anfield.
With Mane joining Bayern Munich and 30-year-old Firmino considering a move to Serie A, it could leave Egyptian ace Mo Salah as the only man left in an attacking trio that has terrorised the Premier League and Europe in recent seasons.
A report in the Turin-based newspaper claims that the Bianconeri have tabled a £19m offer, with the Reds and Firmino keen to make it happen.
With Firmino’s contract set to expire at the end of next season, Liverpool see the deal as good value.
Roberto Firmino to Juventus from Liverpool is almost done, the offer of Italian club is clear, 22M€ by the player.
Coach Jurgen Klopp has also foreseen the breakup of his famous front three and brought in Luis Diaz from Porto in January, while the German sanctioned a club-record £85m deal for hotshot Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica last month.
Should Firmino join the Old Lady, he will team up with former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba who signed for the Serie A giants after leaving Old Trafford for free at the end of last season.
Juventus are in advanced talks with Liverpool to sign 30-year-old Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino.