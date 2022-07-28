According to the Corriere dello Sport, the Brazilian could follow Sadio Mane out of the door at Anfield.

Liverpool ace Roberto Firmino is reportedly closing in on a shock move to Italian giants Juventus.

With Mane joining Bayern Munich and 30-year-old Firmino considering a move to Serie A, it could leave Egyptian ace Mo Salah as the only man left in an attacking trio that has terrorised the Premier League and Europe in recent seasons.

MAN ALONE: Salah

A report in the Turin-based newspaper claims that the Bianconeri have tabled a £19m offer, with the Reds and Firmino keen to make it happen.

With Firmino’s contract set to expire at the end of next season, Liverpool see the deal as good value.