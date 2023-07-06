Australia No.8 Rob Valetini says they won’t staan terug for South Africa’s bullies when they lock horns at Loftus Versfeld in the Rugby Championship opener on Saturday.
The 24-year-old, who is not a klein seun himself and tips the scale at 113kg, says the Springboks will go out to bully. But they are up for the fight.
Valetini says of the Springboks, led by opposite number Duane Vermeulen, going for a six-two Bomb Squad split on the bench: “With the Springboks, their forwards do a lot of the work with big carries.
“We’re thinking they’re going to try and bully us with their forward pack and then need some reserves to come on there.
“We are ready for that, it’s going to be an 80-minute game, high pace and a lot of impact.”
TRC NEWS: Experienced No 8 Duane Vermeulen will lead the Springboks against Australia at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. He leads a team featuring a core of Rugby World Cup winners and talented newcomers ...— TheRugbyChampionship (@SanzarTRC) July 4, 2023
Full news: https://t.co/ri0adZkrq1#TRC2023 pic.twitter.com/PQAQ0oskXn
Facing Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Marco van Staden in the Bok backrow, Valetini adds: “They are big boys, especially with Duane there at the back of the scrum.
“We are going to have to be wary of him and the other two there as well.”