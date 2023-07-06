Australia No.8 Rob Valetini says they won’t staan terug for South Africa’s bullies when they lock horns at Loftus Versfeld in the Rugby Championship opener on Saturday. The 24-year-old, who is not a klein seun himself and tips the scale at 113kg, says the Springboks will go out to bully. But they are up for the fight.

Valetini says of the Springboks, led by opposite number Duane Vermeulen, going for a six-two Bomb Squad split on the bench: “With the Springboks, their forwards do a lot of the work with big carries. “We’re thinking they’re going to try and bully us with their forward pack and then need some reserves to come on there. “We are ready for that, it’s going to be an 80-minute game, high pace and a lot of impact.”