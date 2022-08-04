New Zealand centre Rieko Ioane admits that they have a mountain to climb when they face the Springboks at Mbombela Stadium in their Rugby Championship opener on Saturday.
Coming off a home series defeat to Ireland recently, the All Blacks are under pressure to perform against South Africa.
And while a lot has been made of the Springboks’ pack of forwards and how New Zealand must stop South Africa’s maul and disrupt set pieces in the build-up to the match, Ioane, 25, is wary of the threat posed by the Boks’ backline as well.
Expected to cross swords with Lukhanyo Am in the No.13 jumper, Ioane says of the All Blacks’ game: “There’s plenty to work on. We, as backs, need to fire as well [not just the forwards]. We’re coming up against a world-class outfit in the backs and we need to be better all over the park whether it’s on attack or on defence.”
💥![CDATA[]]>🔙 Here's some magic from the last time we played in South Africa. Can you believe it's been four years?!— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 3, 2022
🎥 @skysportnz#RSAvNZL #TRC2022 pic.twitter.com/lNYVGP3bEc
He adds: “It’s a completely different beast we face this week, the Irish play how they play and South Africa have some similarities.
“But they are smart footballers and will be able to adjust and see what we did in the Irish series.
“We’ve just got to plan for their absolute best game.”
He adds of the historical nature of this fixture: “We’ve got a couple of older boys who have spoken about games they had against South Africa - some of the toughest games I had in the black jersey have been over here. But the hardest games and toughest places to play are the ones you want to be part of.”