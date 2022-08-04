New Zealand centre Rieko Ioane admits that they have a mountain to climb when they face the Springboks at Mbombela Stadium in their Rugby Championship opener on Saturday. Coming off a home series defeat to Ireland recently, the All Blacks are under pressure to perform against South Africa.

And while a lot has been made of the Springboks' pack of forwards and how New Zealand must stop South Africa's maul and disrupt set pieces in the build-up to the match, Ioane, 25, is wary of the threat posed by the Boks' backline as well. OPPONENT: SA's Lukhanyo Am Expected to cross swords with Lukhanyo Am in the No.13 jumper, Ioane says of the All Blacks' game: "There's plenty to work on. We, as backs, need to fire as well [not just the forwards]. We're coming up against a world-class outfit in the backs and we need to be better all over the park whether it's on attack or on defence."



🎥 @skysportnz#RSAvNZL #TRC2022 pic.twitter.com/lNYVGP3bEc — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 3, 2022 He adds: “It’s a completely different beast we face this week, the Irish play how they play and South Africa have some similarities.