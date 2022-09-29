Tottenham forward Richarlison will be looking to klap his detractors se bekke stil when they face Arsenal in the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. While on national duty for Brazil in their 5-1 win over Tunisia in France on Tuesday night, the 25-year-old was a victim of racist abuse.

After putting Brazil 2-1 up with a 19th-minute strike, fans threw a banana at the Spurs ace as he celebrated at the corner flag. Valeu Leão!! 💚![CDATA[]]>💛 https://t.co/LKScRW26cS — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) September 28, 2022 The Brazilian called for serious consequences, tweeting: “As long as they say ‘blah blah blah’ and don’t punish, it will continue like this, happening every day and everywhere.” Richarlison, who arrived from Everton in a £60m deal at the start of the new campaign, has five goals this season after breaking his duck with a double against Marseilles earlier this month and followed that up with three goals on international duty.