Arsenal this weekend reloaded their squad with two big-name signings as the Premier League runners-up shoot for glory next season. England midfielder Declan Rice joined from West Ham for the biggest transfer fee between two Premier League clubs and he was joined by versatile Dutch international defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

The reported £105m paid to the Hammers for their captain and a £40m spent on Timber takes Gunners coach Mikel Arteta’s spending to over £200m already, having signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65m earlier in the offseason. IN HIS PRIME: Ace Declan Rice At 24, the highly-rated Rice is determined to add to his Europa Conference League title he won with his ex-club, saying: “I’ve been looking at Arsenal over the last couple of seasons and the trajectory they’ve been going on. “Last season was an outstanding season, blowing pretty much every team out of the water with the exception of Manchester City.

“I’ve come here really hungry to have more success and to spend my best years at this great club.” Timber, meanwhile, is raring to play at centreback or rightback after revealing that he is a fan. VERSATILE: Defender Jurrien Timber The 22-year-old tells the club website: “I think also that’s the reason they bought me and they want me, because they know I can play this style. And now it’s for me to show everyone and also in the Premier League that I can do the same things.”