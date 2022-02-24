Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reckons his manne have got their groove back just in time for Sunday’s League Cup final against Liverpool.

The Champions League holders blow off the cobwebs from their recent 1-0 Premier League over Crystal Palace by putting one foot in the European Cup quarterfinal stage with a commanding 2-0 win over Lille on Tuesday night.

And Tuchel put that down to his players feeling fresher after shaking off the rust from their trip to the UAE where they were crowned Club World Cup champions a fortnight ago.

The German says: “It was necessary to step up and to be mentally tough and defensively super solid.

SLOW START: Romelu Lukaku

“We did not allow big chances and it gave us a good feeling through the whole match.

“Every game is different. The focus was on intensity and a high-speed game.

“It was about hard work against the ball, off the ball and have intensive teamwork.”

Tuchel rested struggling striker Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian started 11 straight games. And his replacement Kai Havertz headed a seventh-minute opener from a Hakim Ziyech corner, before Christian Pulisic sealed the deal with a 63rd-minute after a N’Golo Kante break.

PLEASED: Thomas Tuchel

With another trophy up for grabs at Wembley up next this weekend, Tuchel will consider his options in attack.

He adds: “We went for three other players with Kai in great shape, very confident and giving a lot of work rate in high intensive metres for the team.

“For the team the decision doesn’t need to be made today but can be in the next four days. He [Lukaku] has every chance to play.”

[email protected]