Former Liverpool ysters Steven Gerrard and Phillipe Coutinho will combine once again in an effort to overthrow Manchester United this week.

Aston Villa coach Gerrard signed his former Reds teammate and “friend” Coutinho on loan from Barcelona on the weekend, net voor they face the struggling Red Devils in tonight’s 7.30pm FA Cup third-round clash at Old Trafford .

Coutinho, who tested positive for Covid-19 on December 30, might not be in the mix tonight, but is sure to make his debut against their groot rivals when they clash in the Premier League on Saturday.

Of his new addition, Gerrard says: “I don’t think you get a nickname as a Magician if you’re not a special footballer.”

Even if the “Magician” won’t be able to show off his tricks tonight, Villa’s players are confident they can shock United again.

After beating the Red Devils 1-0 in their last visit to the Theatre of Dreams thanks to Kourtney Hause’s late winner, the defender believes they have the mental edge.

Hause says: “They’re going to have it in the back of their minds that we’ve gone there and turned them over, so they’re going to be up for it.”

Meanwhile, United captain Harry Maguire is siek en sat of their form and urged his teammates to bounce back from last week’s 1-0 home defeat to Wolves.

He says: “I’m sick of repeating myself but it can’t continue like this - we need to go on a proper run, starting Monday.”

Striker Marcus Rashford adds that he will ruk himself reg after looking bek-af on the pitch recently.

He explains: “I’m not sulking, I’m not unhappy, am I disappointed in some of my recent performances? Of course I am…”

[email protected]