New Zealand tackle Argentina in Mendoza in their first Rugby Championship match of the year at 9.10pm on Saturday night and the 32-year-old Retallick knows they have to bring their A-game to enjoy a successful start to 2023.

After suffering defeats to Argentina in 2020 and 2022, All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick says Los Pumas is lankal nie meer klein skooltjies nie.

Retallick says Argentina’s rugby has come a long way and explains: “Now, the way they carry the ball, the speed of their ruck, especially the way they defend.

“They defend a lot differently [from] the Wallabies or South Africa so that poses different challenges, and their skill set has come a long way. They’re a far better team than what we initially saw [in the Rugby Championship].

“They’ve grown across the park, skill sets, physicality... and their set piece is still a strong one. It’s full credit to the work they’ve been putting in and it’s paid dividends.”