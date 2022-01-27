The Proteas yesterday recalled Titans spin bowler Simon Harmer and seamer Lutho Sipamla for their two-Test tour of New Zealand next month.

Having last played for South Africa against India in November 2015, Harmer will pak his tassies to travel with the Proteas when they leave for the Land of the Long White Cloud next Wednesday.

The 32-year-old cracked the nod after George Linde was unavailable for the tour because he is getting married soon, while fellow spinner Prenelan Subrayen is out with a groin injury.

But it’s not by geluk that the veteran has been recalled for the series which starts on February 17, he earned his spot after taking the second-most wickets (27 in eight innings at an average of 21.40) in the domestic 4-Day competition.

REWARDS: Lutho Sipamla

Only Duanne Olivier has taken more with 28 scalps.

Harmer is joined in the squad by Lutho Sipamla, who has bagged 16 wickets in six innings for the Lions in the tournament at an average 16.56.

Sipamla last played for the Test team against Sri Lanka at the start of last year.

Convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang says of the two newbies in the squad: “The inclusions of Simon [Harmer] and Lutho [Sipamla] reaffirm our intentions as a panel, to reward excellence on the field and the pair have let their work speak on their behalf this past season.”

EASY CALLS: Victor Mpitsang

PROTEAS TEST SQUAD FOR NEW ZEALAND

Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

