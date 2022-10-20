The Proteas’ final warm-up match against Bangladesh before they start their T20 World Cup campaign next Monday, rained out on Tuesday. But fans don’t have to worry, the team is ready to take on the world according to batsman Rilee Rossouw.

In a rich vein of form, Rossouw enters the tournament on the back of sharing a 66-run opening stand with big pal Reeza Hendricks as they beat New Zealand by nine wickets on Monday. Scoring 54 not out against the Black Caps on the back of his unbeaten 100 against India in their last competitive T20 match, Rossouw says of his own form: “It’s pretty good for myself to score some runs and spend time in the middle, any batsman wants that and knowing that I’m hitting the ball well right before the World Cup.” But it’s the form of long-time juniors and Eagles bra Hendricks that excites him.

Hendricks has scored four fifties in his last six T20I innings and added 27 runs to their partnership on Monday. ALL REVVED UP: Proteas batsman Rilee Rossouw Rossouw says: “Reeza and I go a long way back, always very nice batting with him. He always brings something special. “Hopefully if he gets a chance in the World Cup he can show the world what he’s about…