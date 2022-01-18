Jurgen Klopp says Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City team maak hulle laat if they think the Premier League title race is over.

The Cityzens are sitting pretty at the top of the pile and are on a 12-match winning streak to total 56 points after 22 games.

Some 11 points behind them are Klopp’s Reds, who have a game in hand on the leaders, in second place.

But with 17 matches left for his team this season, Klopp says they won’t give up on catching their title rivals.

CHASE IS ON: Jurgen Klopp

After beating Brentford 3-0 on Sunday, even without Afcon stars Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in attack, Klopp was asked whether he needs to turn those who doubt that they can still catch City into believers.

The German answered: “Yes, but if you would do something like this, we wouldn’t do it in public.

“So, we don’t have to convince anybody outside to believe.

“If they want to believe [the race is over], they can believe. I think people are with us, they want to enjoy the ride, they are ready to go for as much as we can.

“This is not the situation to talk about a title fight obviously. I’m not sure how many points are in it now – it’s 11, one game in hand?

“In a normal world, nothing happens anymore – but what is normal nowadays? We try to do our part. With the rest, we have nothing to do.”

Liverpool’s next assignment is not in the league, as they prepare to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday for their League Cup semifinal second leg against Arsenal.

The first leg finished goalless at Anfield last week.

