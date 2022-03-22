The heavyweights of English football will go toe to toe twice next month in a quest to KO each other’s 2021/22 title dreams.

In the red corner is Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool who are chasing an unprecedented quadruple after already winning the League Cup.

In the blue corner is Manchester City, who are chasing a treble.

And with a single point separating the two sides at the top of the Premier League after 29 matches, their April 10 date at the Etihad Stadium is already seen as a possible title-decider.

EXCITED: City boss Guardiola

The football gods just made that week even more duidelik by drawing the two teams against each other in the FA Cup semis on April 16.

Klopp, whose team beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the quarters on Sunday, wouldn’t have wanted it any other way, as he knows that to be the best you have to beat the best.

He says: “The further you go in whichever competition, it is likely you will face City at one point.

“And this year that you will face us at one point, I don’t think we are the dream draw for anybody. “But it will be a tough one, we have to make sure we make it tough for City as well.”

As for the third title still up for grabs, the Reds will face Benfica in the Champions League quarterfinal, while Pep Guardiola’s Man City will battle Atletico Madrid.

Guardiola, still chasing an elusive trophy with City in Europe, says after beating Southampton 4-1 in the FA Cup quarters: “Arriving in the last weeks of the season we are there fighting for the titles. This is so nice…”

