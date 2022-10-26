Liverpool yster Mo Salah is not only looking to shoot Ajax out of the Champions League in Amsterdam on Wednesday night at 9pm, but also has a Reds’ Euro goalscoring record in his sights. Heading into Group A clash, Salah and company are second in the group, on nine points, and victory over the Dutch giants, on three in third, will see them into knockouts and their hosts eliminated.

Tomorrow. Johan Cruijff ArenA. 21:00 hrs. pic.twitter.com/kVBtGBXHC2 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 25, 2022 With the Reds looking to bounce back from a shocking 1-0 Premier League defeat at struggling Nottingham Forest, a return to winning ways will be a welcome boost for Jurgen Klopp’s manne. But they will need their Egyptian ace to hit the back of the net after shooting blanks in the last two games. He has a target to aim at, though – Steven Gerrard’s 41-goal record in European competition.

Currently on 39 strikes, Salah has to take full advantage of the chances the Reds are making as they look to bring some much-needed consistency to their game. Making their kanse stick, though, has been a problem this season. And leftback Andy Robertson says: “Games are coming thick and fast, we have to pick ourselves up.

“We’ve got a massive game in the Champions League where we can secure our last-16 spot. “We have to be ready on Wednesday now and we have to be ready to go again… but we have to be so much more clinical.” Tuesday night’s other UCL fixtures