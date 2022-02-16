Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will unleash his “forces of nature” on Inter Milan in tonight’s 10pm Champions League last-16 clash at the San Siro.

The Reds will be looking to make a statement in Italy with Uefa having done away with the away-goals rule and beat the Nerazzurri in their own backyard before they return to Anfield on March 8 for the second leg.

And Klopp will haal uit his big guns Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, who he insists are ready to go again after shrugging off their Afcon hangover by playing in the 1-0 Premier League win over Burnley.

And while they weren’t on the scoresheet, he says of his duo’s recovery: “Both are a force of nature. I‘m not surprised by it.”

READY TO PLAY: Sadio Mane

With Diogo Jota also back from a dead leg and new boy Luis Diaz acclimatised to European football already, Klopp has a vars attack to call on.

He says: “It’s a good situation to have.

“We need fresh legs for this game but much more important is we can change five times in the game which is a real boost for football in general at a tough time of the year.

Looking at Simone Inzaghi’s Inter side, who just one point off the top of Serie A, Klopp adds: “[They] are a top. top, top class team with a top class manager.

“Probably the best team again in Italy this season.

“We need to show a top-class performance to even have a chance.”

In tonight’s other Champions League knockout clash, Salzburg welcome 2020 winners Bayern Munich.

