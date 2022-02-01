Liverpool stars Mo Salah and Sadio Mane made their stemme dik at Afcon, leading their respective national teams Egypt and Senegal to the semifinals.

Salah cancelled out Morocco’s seventh-minute penalty opener via Soufiane Boufal with a close-range finish in the 51st minute, before setting up Trezeguet in the 10th minute of extra time to complete a comeback win.

And while the Reds ace was undoubtedly the main man for the Pharaohs, coach Carlos Queiroz insists they are not a one-man span.

With hosts Cameroon their opponents in Thursday’s semi, Queiroz says: “We are not a one-man team and I reject this description because the team plays collectively and everyone wants to win.

“Today Salah was great, but this is what is expected of the best player in the world.”

Mane and Senegal, meanwhile, beat Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in Sunday’s other game, with the Reds ace setting up Famara Diedhiou for the opener, before late goals from Crystal Palace midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate and Watford’s Ismaila Sarr booked their place in tomorrow night’s semi against Burkina Faso.

