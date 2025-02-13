LIVERPOOL captain Virgil van Dijk is die hel in after their 2-2 Premier League draw with Everton on Wednesday. All hell broke loose in the 98th minute of the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, when James Tarkowski struck a stunning equaliser to spark a helse gerollery on the pitch.

Started by Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure who by celebrating in front of the Liverpool fans at full-time, he and Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones were then sent-off before the Reds’ manager Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also shown red cards for their protests towards referee Michael Oliver. A draw edges Liverpool seven points clear at the top of the Premier League, while Everton move 10 points above the relegation zone in 15th. ‘DISAPPOINTING’: Virgil van Dijk Van Dijk says: “It was always going to be intense.

“Very disappointing to concede in the last second of the game, or even over extra time, but it is what it is. It isn’t easy to accept it, especially in the manner how, but we take it and move on. “I think the referee had a big part in the game today in terms of certain challenges were given as fouls and similar weren’t. In the end it is just disappointing to concede a very good strike, but a disappointing one. “This is their Cup final and they would try to do everything in their power to make it difficult for us. It is a big boost for them but a blow for us.”