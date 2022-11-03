Jurgen Klopp believes it’s time for Liverpool to staan op en show who they are.
With his Reds low on confidence after back-to-back defeats in the Premier League, they got a helse boost ahead of Sunday’s clash against Tottenham by snapping Napoli’s 21-match unbeaten run in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
Beating the “form team in Europe” 2-0 thanks to strikes from Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez, Klopp says: “We are Liverpool, a top team.
“We will take the good stuff out of this game and then start the next fight against Tottenham.”
Spurs are ewe bree bors after cooking from a goal down to beat Marseille 2-1 with a second-half Clement Lenglet header and a late winner from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to top Group D and progress to the knockout rounds.
But Antonio Conte’s manne are paaping on the fitness of Heung-Min Son, who now faces a number of protocols after going off with a suspected concussion.