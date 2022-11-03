With his Reds low on confidence after back-to-back defeats in the Premier League, they got a helse boost ahead of Sunday’s clash against Tottenham by snapping Napoli’s 21-match unbeaten run in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Jurgen Klopp believes it’s time for Liverpool to staan op en show who they are.

Beating the “form team in Europe” 2-0 thanks to strikes from Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez, Klopp says: “We are Liverpool, a top team.

“We will take the good stuff out of this game and then start the next fight against Tottenham.”

Spurs are ewe bree bors after cooking from a goal down to beat Marseille 2-1 with a second-half Clement Lenglet header and a late winner from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to top Group D and progress to the knockout rounds.