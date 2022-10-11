The Reds fell 14 points off leaders Arsenal following a dramatic 3-2 defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday night.

Jurgen Klopp admits that his struggling Liverpool are out of the Premier League title race.

Defeat at Emirates Stadium. pic.twitter.com/DY3ewxImUU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 9, 2022

With just two wins in their opening eight matches, the Germans says of their title chances: “Yeah, not in the title race.”

HURT: Jurgen Klopp

After seeing star winger Luis Diaz leave the stadium on crutches with a knee injury and rightback Trent Alexander-Arnold subbed off at half time with swelling on a twisted ankle, Klopp reckons things could get even worse with a Champions League clash at Rangers on Wednesday and a visit from champions Manchester City on Sunday.

He adds: “Of course, in a situation like ours, we play Arsenal, now we play Rangers obviously and then we play Man City, is that the perfect opponent for finding confidence back? Probably not.