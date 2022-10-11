Jurgen Klopp admits that his struggling Liverpool are out of the Premier League title race.
The Reds fell 14 points off leaders Arsenal following a dramatic 3-2 defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday night.
Defeat at Emirates Stadium. pic.twitter.com/DY3ewxImUU— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 9, 2022
With just two wins in their opening eight matches, the Germans says of their title chances: “Yeah, not in the title race.”
After seeing star winger Luis Diaz leave the stadium on crutches with a knee injury and rightback Trent Alexander-Arnold subbed off at half time with swelling on a twisted ankle, Klopp reckons things could get even worse with a Champions League clash at Rangers on Wednesday and a visit from champions Manchester City on Sunday.
He adds: “Of course, in a situation like ours, we play Arsenal, now we play Rangers obviously and then we play Man City, is that the perfect opponent for finding confidence back? Probably not.
“But we will go out there and fight and that’s what we have to do and that’s what we will do.”