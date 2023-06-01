With the Red Devils looking to do an English Cup double and send local rivals Manchester City a message by beating the Premier League champions and Champions League finalists in Saturday’s FA Cup final this Saturday, Old Trafford is looking an attractive destination again.

And according to reports, both Kane and Neymar see United as their enigste option.

🚨 Harry Kane will stay at Tottenham for a final season if he cannot get a move to Manchester United.



The striker has no intention of moving abroad while he is just 48 goals away from breaking Alan Shearer’s Premier League record.



(Source: Sun Sport) pic.twitter.com/RxQbihjTMS — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 31, 2023

The Daily Mail claims that Tottenham ace Kane is drukking hard for a move, with the second most-deadly Premier League striker of all time honger for a maiden piece of silverware.

With one year left on his current deal at Spurs, he could cost £100m during the current offseason or move on a free in 12 months’ time.