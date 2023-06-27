Manchester United are reportedly hoping to raise a helse £100-million to add to their transfer kitty. To achieve that goal, the Red Devils are willing to listen to offers for up to 13 of their players.

According to the Daily Mail, there are eight players who are currently up for sale at Old Trafford. Midfielders Donny van de Beek, Fred and winger Anthony Elanga are all up for grabs for £20m. SURPLUS: Midfielder Fred Tunisia rookie Hannibal Mejbri is believed to be “on sale” for £13m, with defenders Alex Telles (£10m), Eric Bailly (£2m) and Brandon Williams (£5m) also available, while Zidane Iqbal (£850 000) is reportedly finalising a move to Utrecht.

Then there are the manne they don’t necessarily want to sell, but are willing to listen to offers for. Heel bo aan daai lys is Harry Maguire, who the club is believed to be willing to sell for anything in the region of £40m, with midfielder Scott McTominay also priced at £40m. With goalkeeper David de Gea’s contract running out at the end of the week, United are apparently also willing to negotiate offers for keeper Dean Henderson (£20m).