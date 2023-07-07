As defending double world champion Max Verstappen bids to add to his own run of five straight wins to boost his runaway lead en route to a third drivers’ world title, his team bids for an 11th straight win.

Red Bull has history in its sights at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday at 4pm.

If they succeed, they will equal the record set by McLaren in 1988, when the British team boasted a lineup of Alain Prost, who became a four-time champion, and Ayrton Senna, a three-time champion.

Red Bull team chief Christian Horner says of his span chasing history in Sunday’s race: “It’s going to be epic.

“But who knows what obstacles there could be? We saw what happened there last year and it’s a race we haven’t won since, I think, Mark Webber in 2012. So, it’s a big race for us on this calendar.”