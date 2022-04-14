For a rukkie at the Santiago Bernabeau on Tuesday night, Chelsea coach had the “fantastic script” he had called for in the build-up to their Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

But a Karim Benzema strike in extra time shattered that dream and ended Chelsea’s rein as champs of Europe after producing a stunning comeback after their 3-1 defeat in the first leg.

The Blues led 3-0 at one stage, with striker Timo Werner admitting that he thought he’d scored the winner when he added to Mason Mount and Antonio Rudiger’s earlier strikes in the 75th minute. It wasn’t to be, though, with Rodrygo forcing the match into extra time with an 80th minute strike.

UNHAPPY: Viera and Gallagher

Chelsea, though, don’t have time to tjank and will have to ruk themselves reg if they want to rebuild their palace against Crystal Palace in Sunday’s FA Cup semfinal at 5.30.

With the winner in the Wembley showdown set to meet either Manchester City or Liverpool, who play on Saturday, in the final, Tuchel believes their performance in Spain would have boosted confidence in his squad.

He says: “We are very disappointed and very proud at the same time. We played a fantastic match…”

PROUD: Blue’s coach Thomas Tuchel

Palace coach Patrick Vieira, meanwhile, is unhappy with the Blues after they rejected a request for Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher to play in the semifinal.

Vieira says: “It’s an experience the player is missing and I’m disappointed for him. He has played all the games so far and if there’s somebody who deserves to be in the semifinal, it’s him because of his performances, so I’m disappointed he won’t be able to play.

“The decision for Chelsea to send him on loan is to play these kind of games.”

