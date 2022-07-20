The 30-year-old Hall, who is leaving the Crusaders for at the start of the new season, has eight New Zealand Maori caps to his name.

Former Crusaders scrumhalf Bryn Hall says there is only one man who can save the All Blacks now and that is his ex-boss Scott “Razor” Robertson.

BELIEVER: Bryn Hall

Backing his former boss to take over from underfire Ian Foster after the All Blacks lost their recent home series 2-1 to Ireland, Hall is quoted by Rugypass as saying: “He’s proven that he can do that.

“If you look at [ex-Crusaders head coach Todd] Blackadder, my first time when I came down, we had the talent in the five or six years that Todd was coaching, and we weren’t able to get the job done.

An ex-Crusaders star has given his old boss Scott Robertson a vote of confidence as the All Blacks head coach role comes under increasing scrutiny. #AllBlacks https://t.co/T7uCxiS1BA — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) July 19, 2022

“A year later, Razor comes in with selection and being able to bring those guys together, it’s an experienced group we had at the time, and we were able to win a championship because he instilled things that were able to change the mindset to get the best out of his players.”