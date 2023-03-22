Scott Robertson will succeed Ian Foster as head coach of the All Blacks after this year’s Rugby World Cup, with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) moving quickly to lock in the successful Crusaders boss. Appointed on a four-year deal, Robertson’s contract will see him through to the end of the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

Of his appointment, the six-time (since being appointed in 2017) Super Rugby-winning coach says: “It’s an honour to be named as the next All Blacks head coach. 📰 UPDATE | Scott Robertson appointed All Blacks Head Coach from 2024. pic.twitter.com/M2KN3Q7EK9 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) March 21, 2023 “It’s a job that comes with a huge amount of responsibility, but I’m excited by the opportunity to make a contribution to the legacy of the black jersey. “To represent your country, as a coach or player, is the ultimate honour in sport and it’s humbling to be given that opportunity. I can’t wait.”