Porno material was shared to Erasmus’s account on Saturday morning, as he then struggled to untweet the post.

South Africa Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus no longer has access to his Twitter account, after it was “hacked” over the weekend.

Erasmus then posted to his 89 500 followers: “Sorry guys about that inappropriate tweets!! The handle has been hacked!! Reallly sorry about that!! I am trying to sort it out !!! Rassie.”

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus apologises to fans as he's left red-faced after retweeting graphic pornography https://t.co/CgdGl9egcZ — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 4, 2022

He later added: “Guys the hackers still seem to have the retweet from earlier appearing in some places although it has been deleted on my side and reported. Hopefully my account will be sorted shortly. Rassie.”

SA Rugby released a statement later on Sunday saying: “Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby’s director of rugby, has confirmed that his Twitter account, @RassieRugby, has been hacked and that he no longer has access to or control of the account.