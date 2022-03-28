England-linked South Africa Rugby director Rassie Eramus believes it could be a good thing for Roses coach Eddie Jones to get someone to take the attention off of him.

Erasmus, who has been tipped to take over from Jones, doesn’t think the England coach has lost his touch and has to be replaced.

Instead, he hint in a column in England’s Daily Mail that a director of rugby is perhaps needed to help the coach do what he does best.

PRESSURE: England Head Coach Eddie Jones

Erasmus writes: “England are getting a lot of criticism but they will be strong at the World Cup. Don't tell me Eddie has suddenly become a bad coach...

“Clive [Woodward] says Eddie should have a rugby expert to report to? Clive knows English rugby better than me. Maybe a buffer between Eddie and the board and the fans could be a good thing that would allow him to focus on the coaching…

“When I was coach, I didn’t want to speak to the CEO and board members. I wanted to speak to a rugby person.”

My latest column in the Mail on Sunday is out. This week I give my opinion on a number matters with an eye on the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France: https://t.co/78lOmZhxZI @Nik_Simon88 — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) March 27, 2022

