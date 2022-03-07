Rassie Erasmus admits that he has lost a lot of friends over his decision to make Siya Kolisi the first ever black Springbok captain.

As coach of the national rugby team, Erasmus appointed flanker Kolisi as the man to lead his Boks at the 2019 World Cup.

And together they inspired the Green and Gold to a third title and united the nation in celebration with their heroics in Japan.

But Erasmus says not every one liked the idea of township laaitie leading the Boks.

In an interview with the UK’s Daily Mail, he says: “I lost a lot of friends when I made Siya captain.

“There was a lot of nastiness. Before the World Cup, my daughters’ friends’ parents would say, “Tell that f****** father of yours to stop sucking up for a pay cheque”.

“People said it was political. The fight to get people to believe in Siya was a real struggle.”

Even the World Cup triumph hasn’t convinced the haters.

After Kolisi and Erasmus’ running battle with Aussie referee Nic Berry in last year’s Lions tour, which led to the former Bok backrower’s suspension for criticising the official’s performance, Berry’s waving Kolisi away during the action was another stick to beat them with.

Erasmus adds: “'When I was water carrier during that first Test, I was close to the action and I could see that Siya was not getting heard.

“Those people who always questioned Siya came back out and said, ‘See Rassie, you f***** this up, we were right all along’.”

