SCRUMHALF Paul de Wet is one of 13 Stormers players that will join up with the Springboks for an alignment camp innie Kaap this week. Coach Rassie Erasmus invited a total of 56 players to the camp, with the players doing gym and strategic sessions with the Bok national camp until Wednesday.

While the 28-year-old De Wet is one of a vrag uncapped players at the camp, the Bok selectors also decided to take a closer look at hooker Akker van der Merwe again. BACK IN FOLD: Akker van der Merwe The 33-year-old brother of Scotland wing Duhan, played the last of his three Tests for the national team in 2018. Of the squad assembled, Erasmus says: “Most of these players have formed part of our structures at some stage in the last seven years, and their experience and familiarity with the way we do things at the Springboks will be invaluable in guiding the younger players, while others have been exposed to our structures before, so they have a good understanding of the way we operate.

“I’m also excited for the new players in the mix, who have made their mark at franchise level, and we are excited to see them receive this opportunity to get a taste of what is expected of them at the highest level.” Erasmus will have virtual meetings with the overseas players, as the Boks gear up for their first Test of the year against Italy on 5 July. Players invited to Bok alignment camp: