Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick hailed his side’s never-say-die attitude as they snatched a 1-0 win over West Ham thanks to substitute Marcus Rashford’s last-gasp goal.

Saturday’s dramatic Premier League victory at Old Trafford lifted United into the top four, six points behind third-placed Chelsea, who they have a game in hand on.

United were on top for most of the match against former coach David Moyes’ Hammers, but couldn’t get on the scoresheet for all their dominance.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to get on the end of a Bruno Fernandes cross in the 27th minute, Fred had a left-foot shot beat away by Alphonse Areola in the 50th minute and Raphael Varane wasted a free header at a corner seven minutes later.

KEPT QUIET: Cristiano Ronaldo

But Rangnick’s trio of subs, Rashford, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani provided the cutting edge late on.

After a break into the West Ham half, Martial pushed the ball out wide to Cavani who drove in a ball across the face of goal for Rashford to tap in at the back post with the last kick of the game.

With the goal coming in the third minute of injury time, Rangnick was asked if “Fergie Time” is now “Ralfie Time”and said: “I don’t know how long Fergie time was. Was that the last five minutes? How long? I wouldn’t mind if that happened!

“But, again, of course we would also like to have more games like Brentford at the end when we were 3-0 up.

PRAISE: United mentor Ralf Rangnick

“But if you score with the last seconds of the game, the big advantage is there is no time for the team to reply and that was a good one about the goal.”

WEEKEND’S OTHER PREM RESULTS

Leicester x Brighton x, Brentford 1 Wolves 2

Everton 0 Aston Villa 1

