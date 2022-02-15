Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick questioned his players’ fitness and commitment to his gameplan ahead of tonight’s 10.15pm Premier League visit of Brighton.

Rangnick’s pressing game has been controversial with his Red Devils stars and they have let leads slip in four of their last six games.

There have been rumours that the players don’t smaak the extra effort. But with the pressure on to finish in the top four of the Premier League, with United currently in fifth, Rangnick is making his stem dik.

The German says: “To be honest, I don’t know if we are not fit enough to play that way [with high intensity] because I came in the middle of the season.

“If I watch the team in training and the way this team prepare for games, I wouldn’t allow myself to say we are not fit enough to play like that.

“They like to play technical football but, in the Premier League, no matter against which team, you cannot win games only in a technical way. You need some physicality.”

With United’s goalscoring form also dropping – they have scored more than one a game on just three occasions in their last 13 matches – Rangnick knows United risk losing out on Champions League football next season if they are knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the last 16.

He adds: “It has always been a concern since Ole Gunner Solskjaer] left. That was one of the reason [he had to leave].

“[Recently] we were one or 2-0 up and gave away two points. This can happen once but it shouldn’t happen three times… it doesn’t make it any easier to finish fourth at the end.”

