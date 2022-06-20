The fifth and final T20I match between India and South Africa in Bangalore rained out on Sunday night, meaning the series ended in a 2-2 draw.
With South Africa having won the first two matches, the hosts fought back bravely to win the next two encounters to set up a thrilling finale.
But the weather gods had other ideas, as a Temba Bavuma-less Proteas side won the toss and decided to field first.
MATCH ABANDONED
Just 21 balls were bowled in the fifth and final T20I when rained intervened and forced the encounter to be called off
It was Keshav Maharaj who led the team in Bavuma, who is nursing an elbow injury, se afwesigheid.
After rain delayed the start, the Proteas got off to a flyer, with Lungi Ngidi bagging 2/6 as India got to 28/2 in 3.3 overs before rain washed away the series.
SA next travel to England for three T20Is, three ODIs and three Tests starting on July 19.
CSA congratulates the #Proteas on their drawn T20I series against India.
“This was a tough series with a lot of learnings for our team and we are proud of how the Proteas acquitted themselves,” CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said.
Full release🔗https://t.co/u7jz39fxDz#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/RLnz2fNSuW