With South Africa having won the first two matches, the hosts fought back bravely to win the next two encounters to set up a thrilling finale.

The fifth and final T20I match between India and South Africa in Bangalore rained out on Sunday night, meaning the series ended in a 2-2 draw.

But the weather gods had other ideas, as a Temba Bavuma-less Proteas side won the toss and decided to field first.

Just 21 balls were bowled in the fifth and final T20I when rained intervened and forced the encounter to be called off#INDvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/zaII8QRMjV — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 19, 2022

It was Keshav Maharaj who led the team in Bavuma, who is nursing an elbow injury, se afwesigheid.

After rain delayed the start, the Proteas got off to a flyer, with Lungi Ngidi bagging 2/6 as India got to 28/2 in 3.3 overs before rain washed away the series.