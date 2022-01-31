Rafa Nadal edged Daniil Medvedev in a classic Australian Open final yesterday, roaring back from two sets down to claim a record 21st Grand Slam title only months after fearing his glorious career might be over due to injury.

With Novak Djokovic forced out by deportation and Roger Federer recovering from knee surgery, the Spanish great is now one major title clear of his ‘Big Three’ rivals after surviving the 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 thriller at Rod Laver Arena.

Riding a wave of raucous support from the crowd, a vintage Nadal pulled off one of his finest performances to deny Medvedev again, less than three years after leaving the Russian heartbroken in five sets at the 2019 US Open final.

In a match steeped in drama, Nadal was two points from the title but was broken as he served for the match at 5-4.

BEATEN: Rival Daniil Medvedev

He held firm to break Medvedev again and served out the match to love, rushing in to deliver a backhand volley as a stunning coup de grace.

Dropping his racket, Nadal shook his head and grinned, then kicked a tennis ball away and pumped his fists in delight.

It was a triumph that defied time and logic, the 35-year-old completing his first five-set win from a two-set deficit in 15 years - since overhauling Mikhail Youzhny in the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2007.

Of his win, Nadal tells his opponent: “I know it’s a tough moment Daniil, you’re an amazing champion… I don’t have any doubts that you will have this trophy a couple of times in your career because you are amazing.

“It’s been one of the most emotional tennis matches throughout my entire career and to share the court with you [Medvedev], was just an honour, so all the best in the future.”

[email protected]