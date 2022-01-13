Proteas pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada believes South Africa have unearthed a real gem in lanky left-arm seamer Marco Jansen.

Currently playing in his third Test match at Newlands against India, Jansen has hit the ground running in his Test career.

With 15 wickets after India’s first innings of 223, the 21-year-old - whose twin brother Duan is also a left-arm fast bowler for North West - has shown an ability to break up big partnerships and swing the match his team’s way.

Rabada is impressed by what he’s seen to date, saying: “He has a burning desire to play here.

“He’s got the X-factor, he’s a tough, tough character and that’s what you’re looking for.

“The natural talent is three, he has the ability to win matches. He is an exciting prospect.”

