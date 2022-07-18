The Proteas will be boosted by the return to fitness of wicketkeeper/ batsman Quinton de Kock ahead of Tuesday’s first ODI against England in Durham. De Kock missed South Africa’s two warmup games ahead of the three-ODI, three-T20 and three-Test series against their hosts because of a bruised finger.

But according to a CSA spokesperson, the experienced 29-year-old is back in training and should be up for selection. INJURED: Temba Bavuma It would have been a bitter blow for SA if they were to lose their former captain, with current leader Temba Bavuma not on tour. Keshav Maharaj will lead the team in the absence of Bavuma. But fast bowler Lungi Ngidi doesn’t expect a lot of hiccups because of Bavuma’s absence.