The Proteas will be boosted by the return to fitness of wicketkeeper/ batsman Quinton de Kock ahead of Tuesday’s first ODI against England in Durham.
De Kock missed South Africa’s two warmup games ahead of the three-ODI, three-T20 and three-Test series against their hosts because of a bruised finger.
But according to a CSA spokesperson, the experienced 29-year-old is back in training and should be up for selection.
It would have been a bitter blow for SA if they were to lose their former captain, with current leader Temba Bavuma not on tour.
Keshav Maharaj will lead the team in the absence of Bavuma. But fast bowler Lungi Ngidi doesn’t expect a lot of hiccups because of Bavuma’s absence.
Instead, he sees it as an opportunity for someone else to step up.
Ngidi explains: “It’s very unfortunate that he got injured, he is going to be a big miss. He had some good momentum in the last ODI series and is crucial to the team in terms of getting runs on the board.
“But it opens an opportunity for someone who wil be getting a run. We should be alright. It would have been lovely to have him, but it opens up an opportunity for someone else.”