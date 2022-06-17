Quinton de Kock could be back for the Proteas when they face India in today’s fourth T20I in Rajkot. Leading the five-match series 2-1, South Africa will go all out to seal a series win today and will have their chances boosted if De Kock is ready for action again in the 3.30pm clash.

After missing the last two matches because of a wrist injury, Cricket South Africa sent out a statement on Wednesday reading: “Quinton de Kock has made a marked improvement in his recovery from a wrist injury.” Fast bowler Anrich Nortje,on Thursday, revealed that De Kock is still to undergo an assessment and that they should know closer to the time whether he will play or not. FOCUS: Seamer Anrich Nortje The wicketkeeper-batsman has been training with the team, though, unlike Aiden Markram, who has returned to South Africa despite recovering from Covid-19.

With De Kock back, Nortje is hopeful that South Africa can win the fourth match and wrap up the series. After winning the first two matches, the Proteas were beaten by a helse 48 runs in the third encounter.



Nortje believes they can right the wrongs of that match, saying: "This is like a final for us – last game we didn't perform really well and towards what we can be capable of.