Global superstars Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gareth Bale and Jorginho will be going all out to fight for a place at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

With all of them over 30 years old, they are in danger of missing out on their laaste kans to shine on the biggest stage ahead of tonight’s European World Cup playoff semifinal first legs.

The game’s leading goalscorer, Ronaldo, and a starred-studded Portugal host Turkey in the two-legged ties before Tuesday’s return legs.

The 37-year-old will be looking to add to his 115 international strikes to set up a final clash with Jorginho’s European champions Italy for a place at the World Cup, who face minnows North Macedonia.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sweden will battle with the Czech Republic, while Gareth Bale’s Wales meet Austria.

Scotland and Ukraine’s playoff has been postponed due to the invasion by Russia, who were kicked out of the tournament, giving Robert Lewandowski and Poland a bye before taking on the winner between the Swedes and Czechs.

Tonight’s Euro World Cup playoff semifinal first legs (all 9.45pm)

Portugal v Turkey, Italy v North Macedonia, Sweden v Czech Republic, Wales v Austria.

