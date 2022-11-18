Holders: France Top-ranked team: Brazil

Lowest ranked team: Ghana (61st) Matches played in Qatar: 64 Youngest player in Qatar: Youssoufa Moukoko (Germany, turns 18 on Sunday)

Oldest player in Qatar: lfredo Talavera (Mexico, 40) Qatar facts: Smallest country to ever host a World Cup and also the least number of stadiums (eight) to host the global showpiece FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 logo. Most World Cups won: Brazil (5)

Last five winners: Brazil (2002), Italy (2006), Spain (2010), Germany (2014), France (2018) Biggest teams not qualified and world ranking: Italy (6th) Most World Cup goals: Miroslav Klose (Germany, 16)

Most goals of players in Qatar: Thomas Muller (Germany, 10) Most goals at a tournament: Just Fontaine (13 for France in 1958) Most titles as a player: Three - Pele (Brazil with three in 1958, 1962 and 1970