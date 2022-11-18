Holders: France
Top-ranked team: Brazil
Lowest ranked team: Ghana (61st)
Matches played in Qatar: 64
Youngest player in Qatar: Youssoufa Moukoko (Germany, turns 18 on Sunday)
Oldest player in Qatar: lfredo Talavera (Mexico, 40)
Qatar facts: Smallest country to ever host a World Cup and also the least number of stadiums (eight) to host the global showpiece
Most World Cups won: Brazil (5)
Last five winners: Brazil (2002), Italy (2006), Spain (2010), Germany (2014), France (2018)
Biggest teams not qualified and world ranking: Italy (6th)
Most World Cup goals: Miroslav Klose (Germany, 16)
Most goals of players in Qatar: Thomas Muller (Germany, 10)
Most goals at a tournament: Just Fontaine (13 for France in 1958)
Most titles as a player: Three - Pele (Brazil with three in 1958, 1962 and 1970
Most matches at tournaments: Lothar Matthaus (Germany with 25)
Most matches of players in Qatar: Lionel Messi (19)
Most goals scored by a team: Brazil (229).