Argentina coach Michael Cheika has mixed emotions after his side’s record 48-17 Rugby Championship victory over Australia in San Juan on Saturday night.
Australian Cheika was coach of the Wallabies between 2014 and 2019, but after initially taking on a consultant role, took over Argentina fulltime in March.
He masterminded a seven-try romp for his side against a depleted Wallabies, Argentina’s biggest ever win over Australia and their largest in the Rugby Championship.
¿Cómo no vamos a seguir festejando? ¡A disfrutar! 🇦![CDATA[]]>🇷#VamosLosPumas pic.twitter.com/80JnuYNxB3— Los Pumas (@lospumas) August 14, 2022
Cheika says: “I love these guys, they’re my crew now. I was up on the last try, cheering. But then I started crying because I know I probably shouldn’t be doing this. It was a bit confusing for me, personally.
“But they’re my boys now. That’s my team. I will do everything I can to help them get success and enjoy rugby. They are paying me a lot of respect here and people are believing in the things that we are doing. I have to do everything I can to help them.”
Thanks, @wallabies! 🇦![CDATA[]]>🇷 🤝![CDATA[]]>🏻 🇦![CDATA[]]>🇺 https://t.co/9esqRbh0ak— Los Pumas (@lospumas) August 14, 2022