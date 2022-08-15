Australian Cheika was coach of the Wallabies between 2014 and 2019, but after initially taking on a consultant role, took over Argentina fulltime in March.

He masterminded a seven-try romp for his side against a depleted Wallabies, Argentina’s biggest ever win over Australia and their largest in the Rugby Championship.

Cheika says: “I love these guys, they’re my crew now. I was up on the last try, cheering. But then I started crying because I know I probably shouldn’t be doing this. It was a bit confusing for me, personally.

“But they’re my boys now. That’s my team. I will do everything I can to help them get success and enjoy rugby. They are paying me a lot of respect here and people are believing in the things that we are doing. I have to do everything I can to help them.”