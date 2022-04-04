Western Province’s kanse of playing in this year’s CSA 1Day Challenge final washed out yesterday, as their match against the Titans at Centurion Park rained out.

After beating neighbours the Rocks by 17 runs on Friday, the fourth-placed Province had to beat their hosts yesterday to stand a chance of making this week’s final.

But after 20 overs and with the Titans’ score reading 110/2, the match was called, leaving Western Province to tweet: “Match has been abandoned, therefore unfortunately we cannot make the finals.”

The Titans finished at the top of the pile, with Province ending the tournament in fourth place after three wins from seven matches and two no-results.

The top two teams play in the final on Wednesday.

