Western Province booked their place in the T20 Challenge semifinals with a massive 85-run bonus-point victory over the North West Dragons yesterday.

Having set their opponents an imposing winning target of 165, they destroyed the Dragons batting line-up and bowled them out for 80.

Batting first the Cape side got off to dominant start as opener Jonathan Bird anchored the first half of their innings with a well-paced 53.

In his 44-ball knock, he plundered five boundaries and two maximums, and with support of Gavin Kaplan (14) and Tony De Zorzi (15) and Dane Vilas.

He was out caught by Wesley Marshall off Johannes Diseko with the total on 109/3 in the 14th over.

But when Vilas went for 31 on 120/4 with five overs to go, that triggered a late collapse with skipper Parnell singlehandedly keeping the innings together.

His unbeaten 33 lift the team to 164/8 and then he took the new ball and with Beuran Hendricks scorched the Dragons batters.

The two Proteas aces reduced their opponent to 20/5, with Hendricks taking four scalp upfront to finish with figures of 4/20 in his four overs.

Parnel only returned 1/13. But spinner Junaid Dawood also starred with 3/22 after some great catching in the field.

At one point, WP had the Dragons staring at the lowest T20 total at St Georges with 56/9, but they managed 80 - the lowest score of this season’s competition.

