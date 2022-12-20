For WP, who started out brightly in the tournament, it’s do or die against their neighbours after losing their last two matches.

Western Province captain Wayne Parnell knows they can’t afford to miss any opportunities when they face neighbours Boland in their final One Day Cup match at Boland Park this Friday.

Boland, too, have to win if they want to finish in the top two and make the final.

Province skipper Parnell says of the crunch derby: “The game against the Rocks away, we’ll try and win and then see where we end up.”

Of not taking all their catches in their four-wicket defeat to the Lions on Sunday, Parnell adds: “It’s not something people mean to do - catches win matches and when playing against a really good side, when given a chance have to take it.”