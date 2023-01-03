Matthew Proudfoot will take charge of Stellenbosch University’s rugby team in this year’s Varsity Cup, Maties confirmed on Monday.
With current head coach Norman Jordaan being roped in by Western Province, Maties jumped at the chance to appoint Proudfoot, who served as assistant coach under Eddie Jones at England since leaving the Springboks camp after the 2019 World Cup.
A statement released by Maties congratulates Jordaan on his new role and adds: “We are gld to announce that we could fill the position left by the departure of Jordaan. Matthew Proudfoot, ex Springbok and England assistant coach will take up the role of of Consultant Head Coach…”